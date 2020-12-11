First responders leave bags of face masks on Dearborn porches to help mitigate spread of COVID-19

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department and the Dearborn Fire Departments are leaving bags of face masks on the porches of Dearborn households.

The first responders are starting in areas of Dearborn with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Police and fire began delivering the masks on Wednesday. They are leaving 10 masks per household on porches in east Dearborn neighborhoods and the “geographic area commonly known as The South End of Dearborn.”

I assure residents that these masks are legitimate and safe to use Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr.

Any residents with questions can call the mayor’s office at 313-943-2300. They can also call the police department 24 hours a day at 313-943-2241.

