‘Let them play’: Dozens of Michigan parents push for restart of school sports despite COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Dozens of parents and coaches protested on Friday afternoon at the Michigan State Capitol pushing for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to bring back school sports.

Organizers of the rally said the restrictions are taking a toll on the mental health of students. Athletes and parents across Michigan, including the U.P., made the trip to Lansing.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 426,294 as of Friday, including 10,456 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 5,157 new cases and 61 additional deaths. The state crossed the 10,000 mark in total deaths earlier this week.

