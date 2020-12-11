Michigan hospitals discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DETROIT – Metro Detroit hospitals have been preparing for weeks for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
At Beaumont, Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Wilson talked about what she is expecting to happen next week at her eight hospitals. Over at Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Adnan Mukarah said his five hospitals are gearing up as well.
READ: When should Pfizer’s placebo group be able to get the vaccine?
The first to receive the vaccine are the people who have put their lives at risk throughout this pandemic, health care workers. Four of the Henry Ford Hospitals have freezers prepared to store the Pfizer vaccine.
Mukarah said the vaccine couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. His health care staffers are understandably weary. He said there is fatigue setting in and he’s also facing a front line health care worker shortage.
Watch the video above for the full report.
