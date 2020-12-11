43ºF

Michigan’s top court rejects appeal by Trump campaign

Trump campaign sued over ballot handling in Detroit amid 2020 election

Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Harjas Singh, 1, reaches out for his father, Umeet Singh, while held by his mother, Preet Kaur, as they attend a rally with their daughter, Nader Kaur, right, celebrating the election results in Detroit. Republicans in Michigan's largest county blocked the certification of local election results in a 2-2 vote along party lines that could temporarily stall official approval of Joe Biden's win in the state. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump's campaign was handed a unanimous defeat Friday at the Michigan Supreme Court, which declined to hear an appeal about how absentee ballots were handled in Detroit as well as other issues.

The court steered it aside with a three-sentence order, the latest in a string of unsuccessful cases challenging how the Nov. 3 election was handled.

Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in Michigan was certified by the Board of State Canvassers on Nov. 23.

The president's campaign claimed the Republican Party wasn't allowed to get an appropriate number of observers inside a Detroit convention center where absentee ballots were counted. The campaign also wanted access to video of ballot drop boxes. A judge and the Michigan appeals court ruled against Trump.

Experts have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

