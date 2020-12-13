38ºF

Woman arrested, charged with murder in connection with Monroe County Animal Control officer killed in crash

Darrian Young was 24-years-old when she was killed

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, 24, was killed June 6, 2020 after a multiple-vehicle crash in Monroe.
MONROE, Mich. – A 47-year-old woman from Hudson was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Monroe County Animal Control officer Darrian Young.

Michele Anne Dropulich was arraigned Saturday on charges of second degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

Police believe Dropulich was speeding when she ran a red light at the intersection of Raisinville and South Custer roads on June 4, striking Young’s vehicle, killing her.

She was 24-years-old.

Police said lab results revealed Dropulich was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Dropulich is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

