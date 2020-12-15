Beagle rescued from pond in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich – Animal control in Oakland County is hoping to reunite a beagle with its family.

The dog was recently rescued from a frozen pond by a Good Samaritan last week.

“It ended up getting trapped in some ice water up to its neck,” said Brett Cunningham, who rescued the dog. “I rolled up my pants, took off my shoes and got in... She was just frozen and kind of frightened.”

“She wants to be around people. She’ll come around. She’ll make a good family pet if the owners don’t come and claim her,” said Joanie Toole with Oakland County Animal Shelter.

