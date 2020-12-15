Metro Detroit weather: Snow in forecast for Wednesday

DETROIT – Looks like we’ll get just a piece of that monster east-coast snowstorm Wednesday. But we will get any warmth after that?

Midweek Snow

Our one decent shot at snow this week arrives Wednesday. And it won’t be much. West and North Zone locations will be hard pressed to see any flakes, the exception being the far east side. Even in the Metro and South Zones, any snow showers will accumulate less than one inch. This will be in the afternoon and evening. So it may be enough to slow things down for the commute home, but otherwise not a big deal.

Out east, this storm will be a definitive big deal. Winter Storm Warnings are up for parts of eight states. Eastern Pennsylvania will be hardest hit. Folks there are bracing for 18–24 inches of snow from Gettysburg to Allentown. Snow will finally come to an end during the second half of Thursday.

Hunting for Warmth

We lost some ground Tuesday with temperatures. Many spots couldn’t get to 30! But the upward trend starts tomorrow with two days in the mid 30s, upper 30s by Friday, and touching 40 for the weekend. There’s a fading chance at a rain or snow shower Saturday as a cold front falls apart as it approaches. So most of us will stay dry for the entire weekend. Those two days will be the warmest of the week. However, we can expect some milder numbers Monday. Beyond that, there are no significant cooldowns, so expect to stay above normal all next week.

