Guidance on which masks work best, which ones to avoid, according to Michigan health department

DETROIT – Michigan health officials released some guidance on wearing masks -- specifically wearing the right types of masks -- to be sure you’re getting enough protection.

MDHHS launched a new campaign on Tuesday called “Mask Up, Mask Right,” aimed at educating the public on the best types of masks to wear while in public.

“The science is now settled: Masks protect others from COVID – and they protect the wearer,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “It’s important to wear the right mask and wear it the right way. We want all Michiganders to Mask Up, Mask Right as we continue to battle the virus in our state.”

“Masking right” includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, medical-grade disposable masks or approved KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the approved mask correctly and having it secured over the nose and face and tightly fitting without gaps.

Important note: Bandanas, gaiters and face shields without masks do not provide adequate protection for the wearer or others and are not recommended.

Mask Up, Mask Right. (MDHHS)

“The delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan means there will be an end to this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to all Michiganders. Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks correctly, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands.”

Residents in need of masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state, which includes most MDHHS local offices and Community Action Agencies.

Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Track data on our COVID-19 data page here.