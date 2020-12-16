Michigan lawmakers issue subpoenas to Detroit, Livonia city clerks for information on 2020 primary, general elections

DETROIT – The Michigan House and Senate Oversight committees subpoenaed Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Livonia City Clerk Susan Nash.
Both cities had a number of precincts where the poll books did not match the vote tally and are not explained. In Detroit, 70% of absentee counting boards have mismatching totals -- about 400 votes total -- meaning that if a recount was requested, those precincts could not be recounted.
Counting problems signify human error, and the Legislature wants both clerks to explain what happened in their election process.
The Michigan House and Senate are holding hearings on alleged voting irregularities, which have found no proof of fraud at this point, and nothing to suggest the vote here in Michigan was not secure or accurate.
Allegations of fraud by certain individuals have not been found credible in multiple courts.
House Oversight Chair Matt Hall, of Marshall, issued the following statement Tuesday after a joint hearing of the House and Senate Oversight committees:
“I’ve maintained that it is vitally important as we go forward in Michigan to ensure our election procedures are transparent, efficient and trustworthy when people go to the polls. This stance isn’t a partisan one. It’s something we all should strive for.
“It’s also something that people have demanded from their elected representatives following the most recent election. There have been several reports of irregularities in the immediate aftermath that made people question if Michigan’s elections system could be trusted, and if it is both free and fair.
“The House and Senate Oversight Committees have heard testimony and claims about this election. We’ve also heard from officials who have responded to those claims. These additional measures will allow us to look at the evidence and confirm the truth.
“That evidence lies within records, documents and communications from local officials who oversaw election processes in communities where irregularities have been reported. We need to review plans and outlines for Detroit and Livonia’s absent voter counting structure, as well as qualified voter file information and lists of poll workers, their party affiliations and training procedures. Surveillance footage, hard drives and other storage materials such as USB drives can deliver us additional information that will help us see how these elections functioned and where they can operate more efficiently.
“This information can help complete our picture as we work to provide people throughout our state with clarity and answers they deserve – so they can have an elections system that they trust going forward.”