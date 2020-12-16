Michigan lawmakers issue subpoenas to Detroit, Livonia city clerks for information on 2020 primary, general elections

DETROIT – The Michigan House and Senate Oversight committees subpoenaed Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Livonia City Clerk Susan Nash.

Both cities had a number of precincts where the poll books did not match the vote tally and are not explained. In Detroit, 70% of absentee counting boards have mismatching totals -- about 400 votes total -- meaning that if a recount was requested, those precincts could not be recounted.

Counting problems signify human error, and the Legislature wants both clerks to explain what happened in their election process.

The Michigan House and Senate are holding hearings on alleged voting irregularities, which have found no proof of fraud at this point, and nothing to suggest the vote here in Michigan was not secure or accurate.

Allegations of fraud by certain individuals have not been found credible in multiple courts.

House Oversight Chair Matt Hall, of Marshall, issued the following statement Tuesday after a joint hearing of the House and Senate Oversight committees: