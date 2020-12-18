31ºF

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Beloved sheriff dies after monthlong battle with COVID-19

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke with Local 4 on Friday following the death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

See what Rep. Dingell had to say in the video interview above.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Sheriff Napoleon died after a monthlong battle with a COVID-19 infection. He was 65 years old.

More reactions

