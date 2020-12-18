Congresswoman Debbie Dingell reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke with Local 4 on Friday following the death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.
See what Rep. Dingell had to say in the video interview above.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, Sheriff Napoleon died after a monthlong battle with a COVID-19 infection. He was 65 years old.
Read: Local, state, federal leaders react to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
More reactions
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
- Detroit Police Chief James Craig reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
- Sen. Gary Peters reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
- Head of Detroit NAACP Rev. Wendell Anthony reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon