Local, state, federal leaders react to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

DETROIT – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday from complications due to COVID-19 at age 65, his family confirms.

Several local, state and federal leaders have issued the following statements in response to Napoleon’s death.

“I cannot even begin to imagine a world without Benny in it. He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school. He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever.” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

“I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, Benny Napoleon. I cannot think of a leader in this town who has been more loved and admired than Benny. He was born in the city, served our community courageously his entire adult life, and loved Detroit as much as anyone I’ve ever known. Please keep his daughter Tiffani, his family and friends, and the entire Wayne County sheriffs office in your prayers as they struggle with their painful loss.” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

“I always enjoyed spending time with Benny. We worked together closely on law enforcement matters to protect the families and neighborhoods of Wayne County. Through those challenging times, Benny’s smile always brightened our days.” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, Eastern District of Michigan

Benny Napoleon was truly a gentleman in every sense of the word. I am saddened by the loss of a man who spent most of his life serving others as a “Peace Officer” and leader in the law enforcement community. I am grateful to have been his friend. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. I have long admired his work at the department and was honored to have an opportunity to partner with him as a colleague. Benny was beloved by so many in the Wayne County community and around the state. We enjoyed a close relationship since the time I took office, including working feverishly together last spring to bring much-needed PPE to his department to protect his deputies, who he cared so deeply for. I could always count on Benny for his support, his input and his cooperation. He was a wonderful man and his passing is a loss not only for his family but also for his many friends and co-workers. Benny had so much life yet to live; our community has once again lost someone larger than life to this vicious pandemic. My heart goes out to Benny’s family. It was an honor and a privilege to call him my sheriff.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“Detroit lost a friend and protector this evening who loved his town, his family and his community and the UAW. Benny Napoleon dedicated his life to making the lives of the people of Wayne County safer and better for his service. For Benny public service was about duty and justice and policing that both was protective and fair in its administration. He rose from the police beat, to Police Chief, to Assistant County Administrator and County Sheriff, breaking barriers and creating goodwill. Benny was a friend of the UAW who did not shy away from the divisions we still battle today. It is the irony of ironies that this protector could not be saved from this tragic pandemic. Whether you knew him or not, and I knew him well, we will all miss Benny Napoleon because he made us all a little safer - and left us all better as people in a safer, friendlier and most of all a better community.” UAW President Rory Gamble

“I am at a loss for words in finding out about the passing of a dear friend and law enforcement partner, Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Benny led the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with professionalism and provided excellent leadership for his agency. I was privileged to work with him on policy issues at both the state and federal level that made a difference for law enforcement across the country. It was comforting to know that our county partner to the south was always a phone call away and Benny always stepped up if we needed assistance. My heart goes out to his family and the men and women of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. Sheriff Napoleon will be deeply missed and I am saddened to lose a close member of my law enforcement family.” Oakland County Michael J. Bouchard

“I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing. Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His Quick Laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most. He was a truly special person. Sharon, Tiffani and his whole family are in my prayers.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s passing is a tremendous loss for the city of Detroit, Wayne County, and the entire state of Michigan. Benny was a pillar in the community—a model public servant who lead by example through conscientious words and selfless service. All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Napoleon stood tall on the front lines alongside members of his department to ensure that our community had what it needed to get through this crisis together. He was a progressive ally and champion for changing the justice system to better serve society. And he offered himself as a mentor at every opportunity, so that young leaders, like myself, can be, believe in, and become our greatest selves. Benny’s loss hits hard in the soul of so many people in southeast Michigan who had a chance to connect with him over his decades of service, and his legacy leaves our lives better because of his presence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power.” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

“The people of Wayne County have suffered a terrible loss with tonight’s passing of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Sheriff Napoleon was a trusted member of law enforcement throughout the county and his experience in lawfully handling cases never questioned. Chief Napoleon had been an iconic figure since entering law enforcement in 1975 with the Detroit Police Department and respected by law enforcement officials across the nation. He was a great friend who served our communities courageously and, on behalf of the Wayne County Commission, prayers go out to his beloved family at this time of sorrow. Chief Napoleon you will be missed, but never forgotten.” Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell

“Today the residents of the City of Detroit and Wayne County have lost an exemplary public servant who dedicated his life to protect and serve his community and inspired others to join the law enforcement profession. A lifelong Detroiter and highly respected law enforcement official who had a deep devotion to his family and the citizens he had the honor to serve. It is with tremendous sadness and gratitude that we offer our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his family and loved ones.” Michigan House Democrats Detroit Caucus

Our hearts are saddened and our gratefulness has been strengthened because of the life of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Benny was not just a Sheriff. He was a Watchmen who loved and protected this community. He was a selfless warrior for peace through justice. God’s infinite blessings upon Tiffani and family as we embrace the men and women of the Wayne County Sheriff Department." Detroit Branch NAACP