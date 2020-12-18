Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared a tearful reaction to the death of friend and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon during a news conference on Friday.

See what Gov. Whitmer had to say in the video interview above.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Sheriff Napoleon died after a monthlong battle with a COVID-19 infection. He was 65 years old.

“I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing. Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His Quick Laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most. He was a truly special person. Sharon, Tiffani and his whole family are in my prayers.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Read: Local, state, federal leaders react to death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

More reactions