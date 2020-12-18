Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died of COVID-19, officials say.

Napoleon was hospitalized last month. He tested negative Nov. 13, and on Nov. 17 he experienced a rise in temperature. That is when his primary care doctor conducted a second test. He was then notified about testing positive for the virus.

Since, March the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has lost one commander and two deputies to COVID-19.

“Thank you to everyone for their prayers and to continue prayer for the family,” said his daughter, Tiffani.

“I cannot even begin to imagine a world without Benny in it. He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school. He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever.” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy