Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died of COVID-19, officials say.
Napoleon was hospitalized last month. He tested negative Nov. 13, and on Nov. 17 he experienced a rise in temperature. That is when his primary care doctor conducted a second test. He was then notified about testing positive for the virus.
Since, March the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has lost one commander and two deputies to COVID-19.
“Thank you to everyone for their prayers and to continue prayer for the family,” said his daughter, Tiffani.
“I cannot even begin to imagine a world without Benny in it. He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school. He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever.”Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy
“I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, Benny Napoleon.
I cannot think of a leader in this town who has been more loved and admired than Benny. He was born in the city, served our community courageously his entire adult life, and loved Detroit as much as anyone I’ve ever known.
Please keep his daughter Tiffani, his family and friends, and the entire Wayne County sheriffs office in your prayers as they struggle with their painful loss.”Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan