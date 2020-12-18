Heated outdoor ‘pods’ installed to keep downtown Northville businesses going

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Many businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic -- especially bars and restaurants.

The cold weather has made things tougher, but Northville is using a bit of ingenuity to try and help its businesses make it through the winter.

With the help of Ann Arbor-based O-X Studio, the Northville Downtown Development Authority and Up2Go International are using heated modular dining pods that can be also be used as food service stands.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s story in the video above for the full report.

More information can be found on O-X Studio’s official website here.