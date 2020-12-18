31ºF

Heated outdoor ‘pods’ installed to keep downtown Northville businesses going

Pods are easily transportable and contain lighting, heating elements

Tim Pamplin

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Many businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic -- especially bars and restaurants.

The cold weather has made things tougher, but Northville is using a bit of ingenuity to try and help its businesses make it through the winter.

With the help of Ann Arbor-based O-X Studio, the Northville Downtown Development Authority and Up2Go International are using heated modular dining pods that can be also be used as food service stands.

More information can be found on O-X Studio’s official website here.

