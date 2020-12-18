Nightside Report Dec. 17, 2020: Camera captures Amazon driver taking package he delivered in Warren, Metro Detroit family celebrates end of 11-year-old’s battle with sickle cell disease

Camera captures delivery driver take package he had just delivered to Warren home
DETROIT – Thomas Jaros’ doorbell camera captured an Amazon driver stealing a package that they had just delivered.
“I got an email,” Jaros said. “My package had been delivered and there was a picture that my package was on the doorstep.”
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 450,776; Death toll now at 11,208
Metro Detroit weather: Snow potential starting to ramp up heading toward Christmas
Expect an active forecast going into the Christmas holiday, as the snow potential is starting to ramp up.
4 Fast Facts
- One Metro Detroit family is celebrating a clean bill of health for their 11-year-old son who has battled sickle cell disease since birth. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit family said they’ve been hoodwinked by a man they thought was in charge of renting the bottom floor of a Webb Street duplex. Click here to read more.
- A long-time Detroit doctor is believed to have fathered hundreds of children over the decades. One woman just found out that he is her biological father. Click here to read more.
- Through donations from an anonymous donor and Comcast, the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Public Safety Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan’s audit of Antrim County votes reaffirms 2020 presidential election results
Michigan officials conducted a “risk-limiting” audit of presidential election ballots cast in Antrim County, where a clerical error inspired baseless conspiracies of voter fraud. On the night of the election, one of Michigan’s most reliably-Republican counties had some puzzling results: Democrat Joe Biden was way ahead of President Donald Trump in Antrim County.
Michigan restaurant supplier works to raise money for food service workers
With little government assistance, the food service in the United States has been decimated by the pandemic. In lieu of government assistance, one Metro Detroit supplier is stepping in to help as much as they can.
Michigan Legislature passes bills allowing college athletes to earn compensation from use of name, image
Considering Michigan boasts the nation’s largest football stadium and fills it when the coronavirus isn’t lurking -- college football is huge in the state. There is a major change coming to that fall tradition. The Michigan Legislature passed a couple of bills that would allow for paying college athletes.
