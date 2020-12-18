Nightside Report Dec. 17, 2020: Camera captures Amazon driver taking package he delivered in Warren, Metro Detroit family celebrates end of 11-year-old’s battle with sickle cell disease

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

DETROIT – Thomas Jaros’ doorbell camera captured an Amazon driver stealing a package that they had just delivered.

“I got an email,” Jaros said. “My package had been delivered and there was a picture that my package was on the doorstep.”

Metro Detroit weather: Snow potential starting to ramp up heading toward Christmas

Expect an active forecast going into the Christmas holiday, as the snow potential is starting to ramp up.

Michigan officials conducted a “risk-limiting” audit of presidential election ballots cast in Antrim County, where a clerical error inspired baseless conspiracies of voter fraud. On the night of the election, one of Michigan’s most reliably-Republican counties had some puzzling results: Democrat Joe Biden was way ahead of President Donald Trump in Antrim County.

With little government assistance, the food service in the United States has been decimated by the pandemic. In lieu of government assistance, one Metro Detroit supplier is stepping in to help as much as they can.

Considering Michigan boasts the nation’s largest football stadium and fills it when the coronavirus isn’t lurking -- college football is huge in the state. There is a major change coming to that fall tradition. The Michigan Legislature passed a couple of bills that would allow for paying college athletes.

