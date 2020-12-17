26ºF

Nightside Report Dec. 16, 2020: Protesters gather outside Michigan health director’s home, Musicians around the world honor South Lyon musician lost to suicide

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:25 p.m. (WDIV)

Protesters gather outside of Michigan health director’s home, demand state lifts COVID restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan’s health director says that protesters who gathered outside of his Lansing home on Tuesday night to decry the state’s coronavirus restrictions are wasting their time.

Several people gathered outside the home of Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), on Dec. 15 to protest the state’s current COVID restrictions.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 446,752; Death toll now at 11,018

Metro Detroit weather: Mild temperatures return before major cool-down next week

Our forecast is getting a bit more active as we head toward the Christmas holidays. Expect a slightly milder stretch, then a major cool-down at the end of next week.

Click here to read the full forecast.

  • World-class saxophonist Eric Domanico would have turned 20 years old on Monday, but he unfortunately lost his battle with mental illness over the summer. Click here to read more.
  • Batch Brewing Company spent the summer building a large outdoor pavilion to prepare for a potential indoor dining-shutdown. That shutdown happened and now Stephen Roginson, the owner of Batch Brewing Company, is using the space to help others in the hospitality business. Click here to read more.
  • A Macomb County high school isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from spreading Christmas cheer. Click here to read more.
  • Tanya Eppinger and her family lived inside their home on Detroit’s east side for years, but recently everything changed. Click here to read more.

Work from home scams: How to spot a fake job posting

With so many people looking for work, scam artists are turning to posting fake job opportunities in hopes of taking advantage of people desperate for a job and money. These scams often end up costing the victims a lot of money and time.

Metro Detroit live theater performers cope with having their careers put on hold

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are being felt everywhere -- especially in the creative industries and live theater. A 2020 Brookings Institution study looked at the impact between April and July. It found that 1.4 million theater jobs were lost, that’s roughly half. The industry lost about $42.5 billion in sales.

Tell us: What concerns do you have about COVID vaccines?

