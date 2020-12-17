Nightside Report Dec. 16, 2020: Protesters gather outside Michigan health director’s home, Musicians around the world honor South Lyon musician lost to suicide

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:25 p.m.

DETROIT – Michigan’s health director says that protesters who gathered outside of his Lansing home on Tuesday night to decry the state’s coronavirus restrictions are wasting their time.

Several people gathered outside the home of Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), on Dec. 15 to protest the state’s current COVID restrictions.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild temperatures return before major cool-down next week

Our forecast is getting a bit more active as we head toward the Christmas holidays. Expect a slightly milder stretch, then a major cool-down at the end of next week.

With so many people looking for work, scam artists are turning to posting fake job opportunities in hopes of taking advantage of people desperate for a job and money. These scams often end up costing the victims a lot of money and time.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are being felt everywhere -- especially in the creative industries and live theater. A 2020 Brookings Institution study looked at the impact between April and July. It found that 1.4 million theater jobs were lost, that’s roughly half. The industry lost about $42.5 billion in sales.

