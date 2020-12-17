Michigan restaurant supplier works to raise money for food service workers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – With little government assistance, the food service in the United States has been decimated by the pandemic.

In lieu of government assistance, one Metro Detroit supplier is stepping in to help as much as they can.

Great Lakes Hotel Supply provides kitchen and dining equipment for restaurants all over Michigan, but now they’re providing support as their customers are struggling to survive through the current indoor dining shutdown.

Carrie Floyd said the bars and restaurants have supported their company for years, so now it’s time for them to step up and help the restaurants and the employees who are trying to survive. That’s why they set up the Local Love campaign, an online application for restaurant owners to fill out and also a GoFundMe page to raise money for these restaurants.

“We are, as of this morning, right under $20,000,” Floyd said. “We were wanting to distribute those funds, our first round of funds. This week the first week before Christmas.”

Great Lakes Hotel Supply plans to run the fundraiser through winter so they can help local business owners and individual workers in need.

“You know they need us right now. So anyone that is able to help should help,” Floyd said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 83% of restaurants owners expect sales to decline over winter and 37% believe they’ll be able to remain open in six months without government help.

All of the proceeds raised will go directly to the restaurants.

For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe here.

Restaurants can apply for funds here.