Detroit police spread holiday cheer with annual Sergeant Santa event

DETROIT – Through donations from an anonymous donor and Comcast, the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Public Safety Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer.

They are holding their annual Sergeant Santa event that aims to help more than 50 families across Detroit during the holiday season. At least two families from each Detroit precinct and additional families around the city will receive toys, clothes and other items.

As you know, 2020 has brought some of the most difficult challenges the people of our city, and our nation, have faced in many years. During these historic times, our dedication to serving and helping the residents of Detroit can make an extraordinary impact. Detroit police chief James Craig

The other partners who helped out with the event include the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, the Detroit Tigers, Kroger, and WWJ News Radio 950.

