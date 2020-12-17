30ºF

Local News

Detroit police spread holiday cheer with annual Sergeant Santa event

Event helps more than 50 families across Detroit

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Through donations from an anonymous donor and Comcast, the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Public Safety Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer.

They are holding their annual Sergeant Santa event that aims to help more than 50 families across Detroit during the holiday season. At least two families from each Detroit precinct and additional families around the city will receive toys, clothes and other items.

The other partners who helped out with the event include the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, the Detroit Tigers, Kroger, and WWJ News Radio 950.

