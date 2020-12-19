GLWA responds to break on 30-inch water transmission main causing flooding in Detroit

DETROIT – On Saturday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) issued a statement on a 30 inch transmission main break.

The 30-inch water transmission main is located on Marquette Street just south of Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

Although water service has not been interrupted the issue caused flooding in the area, according to the GLWA.

“GLWA Field Services crews have been working diligently since that time to isolate the break and identify next steps to make the repair.

While this incident has not impacted water service, there has been significant flooding in the impacted area, which runs from Marquette Street on the West to Harding Street on East, Jefferson on the North to Freud Street on the South.

GLWA will work with residents in the impacted area to address the damage caused by the water main break,” read the statement released by the GLWA.

The GLWA will provide additional updates.

