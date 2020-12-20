37ºF

Local News

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Regional leader died of complications related to COVID-19

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Politics, Detroit Politics, Michigan Politics, Metro Detroit, Benny Napoleon, COVID-19, COVID, Coronavirus
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

DETROIT – On Sunday, funeral arrangements were announced for longtime Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon who died from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday.

There will be a public viewing on Monday, Dec. 28 at Swanson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., family members announced on Facebook Sunday. Swanson Funeral Home is located at 806 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home site.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 29 the public viewing will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Greater Grace Temple located at 2500 West Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Napoleon will be officially laid to rest in a private funeral, family members say.

Read more

Public arrangements for my father.

Posted by Benny N. Napoleon on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: