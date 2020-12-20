Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

DETROIT – On Sunday, funeral arrangements were announced for longtime Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon who died from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday.

There will be a public viewing on Monday, Dec. 28 at Swanson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., family members announced on Facebook Sunday. Swanson Funeral Home is located at 806 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home site.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 29 the public viewing will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Greater Grace Temple located at 2500 West Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Napoleon will be officially laid to rest in a private funeral, family members say.

