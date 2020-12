GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened in the 400 block of Barclay Road at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say residents of the home were sleeping when the burglar broke in and took items.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone in the area who might have witnessed a strange vehicle or doorbell camera footage among other suspicious activity to call police at 313-885-2100.