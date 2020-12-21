Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pledges $700K to Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT – When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced it planned to build a more than $2 billion assembly plant on Detroit’s east side the company stated the investment was not going to stop there.

On Monday, the company proved it with a $700,000 pledge to three Detroit neighborhoods. The money will be used for several things and better the area.

According to Ronald Stallworth, external affairs manager with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the project will focus on three Detroit neighborhoods on the city’s east side including Chandler Park, West End and Riverbend.

