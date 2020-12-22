Are you procrastinating Christmas shopping? The clock is ticking

DETROIT – The clock is ticking for anyone procrastinating their Christmas shopping.

Some last-minute holiday deals are popping up. Store malls are still working to get your business and as Christmas approaches. Most of the big deals remain online however.

Watch the video above for the full report.

U-M psychologist gives tips on managing holiday stress

As we enter the tenth month of the pandemic in Michigan, “COVID fatigue” is wearing heavy on many residents. Losing loved ones, staying at home to protect others from contracting the virus and experiencing unemployment have made people feel less festive this holiday season.

University of Michigan psychology professor Stephanie Preston said focusing on what makes the holidays special, like celebrating the season for giving and giving thanks, can help lift stress that can be amplified this time of year.

Click here to read more.