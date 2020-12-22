Driver crashes through shopping plaza, into Andiamo restaurant in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman driving on Telegraph Road crashed through a shopping plaza and into an Andiamo restaurant in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 12, officials said.

An 87-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry was in the median crossing from northbound Telegraph Road to the entrance of the Plaza shopping center, according to authorities.

The Camry collided with a Ford Escape heading south on Telegraph Road, causing the Camry to crash through the shopping plaza, police said. It eventually struck Andiamo and came to a stop, authorities said.

Officials said the restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bloomfield Township officials are investigating the cause of the crash. Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 248-433-7755.