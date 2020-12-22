Many Michigan businesses waiting to reopen despite greenlight from state

DETROIT – Last Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced both are ready to start reopening a lot of businesses Monday.

But upon closer inspection, many of the businesses are not ready.

New today

If you want to go to a casino Monday night you cannot. You might be able to bowl some strings in a few spots, but not many and as for a movie in most places you are going to have to wait a bit.

It is best to call ahead or check online before heading out. The 10 MJR movie theaters across Metro Detroit survived selling take out popcorn.

Whitmer is now allowing movie going to a point limited to roughly 30 people in an auditorium.

MJR operations Vice President, Joel Kincaid, welcomes at least that on Wednesday.

“The fact there isn’t much going on really helps this industry. We’re one of the very few escapes out of 2020. We’ve had a tremendous amount of excitement. We’re opening without concessions as you can see, it will be closed,” said Kincaid.

Greektown Casino will reopen Wednesday night too.

It’s been a bit of a scramble to bring back 800 employees, according to Marvin Beatty of Greektown Casino.

“So the big thing is to get all or our team members back and tested so we’re working with the city health department,” he said.

No food or alcohol served at the casino either and at bowling centers, but there’s more. Only direct family can be on lane together killing profitable league play.

Motor City and MGM casinos will need until Wednesday night to reopen as well.

Now, we’re told there are some bowling centers open across Metro Detroit, but again calling ahead is the best answer.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 463,403 as of Monday, including 11,532 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 4,551 new cases and 71 additional deaths over the past two days.