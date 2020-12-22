Volunteers of America: Your used car can save lives this winter

DETROIT – Volunteers of America Michigan, Michigan’s largest private provider of services to veterans, is working hard this holiday season to ensure every veteran has a place to sleep at night and a warm meal.

“Winters are always tough, especially for those who don’t know where they will sleep at night. This year, homeless individuals are dealing with that uncertainty during a pandemic. There is so much that we don’t know, but I know one thing is for sure and that is our veterans deserve a bed to sleep in at night,” explained Alex Brodrick, President and CEO.

VOA staff are looking to provide hope for our homeless heroes this winter through their car donation program. Those who are looking to make a difference can do so while clearing out their garage at the same time by donating their used car. It’s as easy as 1-2-3 to change a life this holiday season: just call 855-VOA-DONATE and they will schedule a pickup of your car, while working to get you the best tax benefits available.

“We all must come together as a community to take care of our heroes, just as they once took care of us. Your support can make a real difference for a veteran today, and I am hoping that this holiday season we can find a way to give back to those who need it most,” said Alex Brodrick, President & CEO of Volunteers of America Michigan.

Your used car can ensure a safe place to stay for a homeless veteran today. For more information, please contact (855) VOA-DONATE.

About Volunteers of America Michigan: Founded in 1896 and has operating continuously in Michigan ever since, the agency provides transitional housing, employment services and homeless prevention to veterans and their families across the southern Lower Peninsula. VOAMI, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, also serves the non-veteran homeless population with shelter, food and recovery services and is one of the state’s largest providers of low-income housing. For details: www.voami.org