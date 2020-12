Nothing is going to stop Santa Claus from coming to town.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks everything in the skies of the United States and Canada -- and that includes Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer this Christmas Eve.

You can follow his journey around the globe through one of the livestreams included in this article, or by clicking here.

You can call 660-557-2682 to hear a message from Santa.