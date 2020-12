DETROIT – Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 8:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 15800 block of Wildemere Street in Detroit.

According to police, the victim is a man in his 30s. His body was found inside an upper flat in the area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Crime