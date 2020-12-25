Detroit police looking for missing 64-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen in Detroit.
Karen Wurster was last seen on Wednesday at 2:25 a.m. walking south on Moross toward Mack.
|Karen Wurster
|Description
|Age
|64
|Weight
|Unknown
|Height
|5′5′'
|Clothing
|Red skull hat, olive green sweatshirt, pink and white floral pants
|Others
|Short brown gray hair
Police said Wurster is in good physical condition but has a mental health condition.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak Up.