Detroit police looking for missing 64-year-old woman

Karen Wurster was last seen on Wednesday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Karen Wurster
Karen Wurster (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen in Detroit.

Karen Wurster was last seen on Wednesday at 2:25 a.m. walking south on Moross toward Mack.

Karen WursterDescription
Age64
WeightUnknown
Height5′5′'
ClothingRed skull hat, olive green sweatshirt, pink and white floral pants
OthersShort brown gray hair

Police said Wurster is in good physical condition but has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak Up.

