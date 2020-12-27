Michigan State Police warn of potential fake police officer initiating traffic stops

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are asking Metro Detroit residents to be vigilant regarding a white man impersonating an MSP trooper.

According to authorities, MSP received reports of a possible police impersonator pulling people Saturday night over near the intersection of I-96 and Davison Freeway. Witnesses described described him as a white man wearing a black uniform and driving a black Dodge Charger with red/blue lights.

Police said this man identified himself as a Michigan State Police Trooper but the MSP does not use unmarked cars to conduct traffic stops.

If you are pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and you aren’t sure if it’s real, MSP said residents should slow down and turn on your vehicle’s warning/emergency lights, drive to a public area and call 911 to explain your concerns, where a dispatcher will confirm if a police officer is initiating the traffic stop.

