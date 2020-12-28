Dominion lawyers tell Mellissa Carone to cease ‘defamatory claims’

LANSING, Mich. – Dominion Voting Systems is taking action after finding themselves the target of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Lawyers representing Dominion have asked one of the most vocal critics of Michigan’s election to “cease and desist making defamatory claims.”
The critic, Melissa Carone, participated in a highly-publicized hearing in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2.
A judge found Carone’s affidavit not credible. The Grosse Pointe woman was a freelance IT worker for Dominion Voting Systems at Detroit’s TCF Center.
Last week the CEO of Dominion spoke out.
“We did send a letter to several people that have been spreading lies and defamatory remarks since Election Day,” the CEO said.
The letters, including the one sent to Carone, said litigation is imminent.
