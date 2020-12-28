Dominion lawyers tell Mellissa Carone to cease ‘defamatory claims’

LANSING, Mich. – Dominion Voting Systems is taking action after finding themselves the target of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Lawyers representing Dominion have asked one of the most vocal critics of Michigan’s election to “cease and desist making defamatory claims.”

The critic, Melissa Carone, participated in a highly-publicized hearing in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2.

A judge found Carone’s affidavit not credible. The Grosse Pointe woman was a freelance IT worker for Dominion Voting Systems at Detroit’s TCF Center.

We write to you now because you have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign by pretending to have some sort of ‘insider’s knowledge’ regarding Dominion’s business activities, when in reality you were hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks. Lawyers for US Dominion Inc.

Last week the CEO of Dominion spoke out.

“We did send a letter to several people that have been spreading lies and defamatory remarks since Election Day,” the CEO said.

The letters, including the one sent to Carone, said litigation is imminent.

Without a shred of corroborating evidence you have claimed that you witnessed several different versions of voter fraud, ranging from one story involving a van to other accusations that votes were counted multiple times. You published these statements, even though you knew all along that your attacks on Dominion have no basis in reality. Lawyers for US Dominion Inc.

