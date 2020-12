DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

‘Devastating’: Father of 2 killed in carjacking, shooting outside Southfield home

A mother was at home with her children when her husband was killed in the driveway of their Southfield home.

The father of two was shot and carjacked. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. at their home near Northwestern and Franklin. Police are still looking for the shooter.