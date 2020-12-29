Southfield police believe father killed in carjacking was targeted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police are investigating after a man was carjacked and then shot and killed in a neighborhood Sunday night.

The victim’s wife, Ebony Hudson, said she was at home when she heard shots and went running outside, where she found her husband, Fredrick Hudson, lying in the driveway.

Southfield police said a person of interest is in a hospital after the 25-year-old was injured in a shootout with police.

Authorities believe Hudson, 48, may have known something was wrong when he parked in his driveway. Police said he stayed in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up with three people inside. One of the occupants had a gun.

Police said there was a shoot-out between that gunman and Hudson, a CPL holder. Hudson was fatally shot and the suspected gunman left in Hudson’s vehicle.

In a press conference Tuesday, Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said Hudson died protecting his wife and two children.

“We do not believe that this crime was a random act of violence,” Barren said. “We believe that Mr. Hudson was targeted and followed home where he was fatally assaulted.”

Southfield police are narrowing their investigation onto the hospitalized person of interested. Police said he has been charged with armed robbery and carjacking in the past, but wasn’t convicted.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and to raise money for the children to go to college.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, incident No. 20-43460.

