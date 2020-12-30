Community comes together to remember Wayne State University student shot, killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Family and friends of 18-year old Casey Willis are uniting in grief, coming together to honor and remember the Wayne State student who was shot and killed Christmas Day.

Family and friends met on Tuesday at University Preparatory Academy in Detroit -- where she attended -- to remember the life she lived.

“Casey was a light. Every time you saw her, you felt positive energy coming from her,” said Jerry Lawrence with University Prep High School.

“Casey was the best big sister ever,” said Willis’ younger sister, Carley Bush. “I miss you so much. I love you.”

Willis was shot and killed on Cardoni Street on Detroit’s east side. Police said she was sitting in a Honda Civic with friends when two men walked up to the car and someone started shooting.

Local 4 obtained video from a security camera that showed what appeared to be the shooter firing at the car.

Coach George Ward with ‘Cease Fire Detroit’ said it has to stop.

“This has become too common for us. It’s become too common for our community to continue to look at this. We can release all the balloons we want, we can have all the candlelight vigils we want, but the murders must stop,” Ward said.

“We want justice and we just pray that somebody helps us find justice,” said family friend Lakita Gantz.

Police said there were two suspects involved, and they drove away in a Chevy Impala.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for the funeral costs. You can donate here.