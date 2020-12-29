Community holds vigil for WSU student killed in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – On Tuesday, the family and friends of 18-year-old Casey Lynae Willis held a vigil to honor the Wayne State University freshman who was fatally shot before 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 on Detroit’s east side.

The vigil was held at University Preparatory Academy in Detroit where she went to high school.

Purple and white balloons were released during the vigil in Willis’ honor. Those were her favorite colors.

Those who attended the vigil say they are not going to focus on what happened but instead remember Willis’ legacy and contributions.

Original Story: Family mourns death of Wayne State freshman gunned down on Detroit’s east side

Family members say she was heavily involved in the community.

“Twelve years from now our baby would have been 30-years-old. I want you to think about what this young woman would have been. Who she would have been. What she would have contributed to this community in 12 years. I want you to understand that what we lost is something that is great,” said a community member speaking at the vigil.

No Arrests Made

The young woman who had a bright future was killed on Cardoni Street by two masked men.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught footage of a man in a white ski mask with what appears to be a semi automatic gun unloading shots on Cardoni Street near Nevada Avenue. Willis was in a friend’s car nearby and struck by one of the bullets.

According to authorities, Willis was in a Honda Civic when two suspects approached the vehicle and one fired multiple shots into it. The two suspects fled from the area on Nevada Avenue in what police believe could be a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

How to help

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for the funeral costs. You can donate here.

More: Detroit crime news