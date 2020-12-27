Family mourns death of Wayne State freshman gunned down on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman on Cardoni Street.

“This is a very very tragic situation. Because we don’t know why,” said family friend, Lakita Gantz.

Loved ones of Casey Lynae Willis have so many questions after the teen was gunned down just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Detroit’s east side.

“The masked men assassinated our baby,” Gantz said. “They didn’t just shoot a kid, that assassinated her.”

A neighbors surveillance camera caught footage of a man in a white ski mask with what appears to be a semi automatic gun unloading shots on Cardoni Street, near Nevada Avenue. Casey, who was in friend’s car nearby, was struck by one of the bullets and later died.

According to authorities, Casey Willis was in a Honda Civic when two suspects approached the vehicle and one fired multiple shots into the Honda. The two suspects fled from the area on Nevada Avenue in what police believe could be a Chevrolet Impala.

“I definitely think that that man knew what he was doing and I believe he was aiming it. He knew what he was doing. It wasn’t random,” said Casey’s sister, Chasidey Willis.

Police are now trying to find the men involved. But the key to the investigation may be a person who was with the shooter that decided to run away after a few shots were fired.

“Anybody know who those people are, if y’all know anything that’s going on, please reach out to us,” said Chasidey.

The family is now pleading with the public for any answers they can find into why anyone would want to take the life of young woman with so much to look forward to.

“Casey did not deserve this. Casey was a good girl. Great kid. Great big sister. Great little sister. Doing everything she can to do things the right way,” Lakita added.

Times usually mean for celebration will now unfortunately have a different meaning for Casey’s mother.

“Today’s her mother’s birthday. Yesterday was Christmas,” Gantz said. “Birthdays and Christmas will never be the same for our family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for the funeral costs. You can donate here.

