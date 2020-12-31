Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Harmony Lawson.

Detroit police said Harmony was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Gladstone. It was reported that the teen had an argument with a family member. When her mother checked on her, she was not in her room and her bedroom window was open.

Police said it was also reported that the teen has ran away multiple times in the past.

She is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair with a long braid, and wearing black glasses. She was last seen wearing a Northface shirt and green pants.

Police said Harmony is in good physical condition but reportedly has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct investigative unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

