31ºF

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Chrissy Golson last seen on Wednesday night

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Chrissy Golson, News, Detroit, Wayne County, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, Detroit Missing, Detroit Police Department, Local, Local News, DPD
Chrissy Golson
Chrissy Golson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chrissy Golson was last seen by family members on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Monteray.

Her grandfather reported her missing from the home.

Chrissy GolsonDetails
Age13
Weight150 pounds
Height5′6′'
ClothingLong sleeved white shirt, dark blue pants
OthersBox braids, skinny build

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: