Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Chrissy Golson was last seen by family members on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Monteray.
Her grandfather reported her missing from the home.
|Chrissy Golson
|Details
|Age
|13
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Height
|5′6′'
|Clothing
|Long sleeved white shirt, dark blue pants
|Others
|Box braids, skinny build
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.