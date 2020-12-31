Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chrissy Golson was last seen by family members on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Monteray.

Her grandfather reported her missing from the home.

Chrissy Golson Details Age 13 Weight 150 pounds Height 5′6′' Clothing Long sleeved white shirt, dark blue pants Others Box braids, skinny build

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

