Family in shock after mother of seven killed in triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Family members of 32-year-old Janea Fletcher, a mother of seven, are heartbroken after finding out she was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Her mother, Felicia Lightfoot, was speechless.

“I don’t know what to say, what to do,” Lightfood said. “I’m stuck. I don’t know. I can’t begin to tell you.”

Police said Fletcher was one of three bodies found shot to death inside the home on Boston Boulevard, near Dexter Avenue and Elmhurst Street on Detroit’s west side. Police said the bodies of two men were also found -- one was located on the inside of the home and the other one was found lying on the ground.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said they are Mark Paige, 35, and Quillion Ford, 33.

Local 4 was there as detectives came back to the home Friday afternoon for the investigation.

“I just know my daughter is in there,” Lightfood said at the time. “My daughter has seven children from the ages of 2-17, and she’s dead.”

Fletcher’s aunt didn’t want to be identified, but she said this doesn’t make sense.

“I just can’t understand why somebody would do something like this to her. They’re just telling me my niece is in the house and she’s no longer with us,” her aunt said. “She has seven kids, like I really don’t know what to do. And I’m just asking if anybody knows anything about this to please feel free to let her family know, the police or anything because this is not fair. She has seven kids. It’s not fair.”

Sterling Jones, who lives downstairs, wasn’t home at the time, but often ran into Paige and Ford.

“Don’t nobody like to hear about death, especially when a mother of seven is involved,” Jones said. “You have to feel something for her and her children. I feel for everybody, except for the person who did the killing, because they have a price to pay.”

Any with information is urged to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

