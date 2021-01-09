Police seek person of interest in Detroit gas station homicide

The person of interest wanted in connection with a Detroit gas station homicide.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on the city’s east side Friday.

According to police, the homicide took place at around 8:20 p.m. inside a gas station in the 18000 block of Conant Street in Detroit.

During the incident the shooter and 38-year-old male victim got into an altercation. While the altercation was happening the unknown shooter pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim.

The shooter then fled the homicide scene on foot.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the person of interest pictured here who was at the scene when the incident unfolded and could have information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.