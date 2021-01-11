Detroit police investigate fatal shooting at Coney Island restaurant

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning at a Detroit Coney Island restaurant.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 14th and Waverly Street, just south of Davison Street. Police said an unidentified man had an altercation with three men inside the restaurant who then left the location. Police said one of the men returned and fired shots, killing the victim before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

