Mausoleum broken into at Detroit cemetery, police seek culprits

Nothing appeared to be stolen, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit police (WDIV)
DETROIT – A mausoleum at a cemetery on Detroit’s west side was broken into early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the damage was discovered just before 5 a.m. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into a mausoleum at a cemetery located near the intersection of Fort and Woodmere streets and attempted to gain entry into another.

Police said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

