Bedrock, Emagine partner for drive-in movies in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A new drive-in movie theater experience is coming to Downtown Detroit.

Bedrock and Emagine have partnered for the Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine, which will offer drive-in films for $20 per vehicle starting this month.

Beginning with an opening night screening of the 1993 classic Jurassic Park on January 22, 2021 the state-of-the-art outdoor screen will show family-friendly feature films, right next to Campus Martius Park and downtown’s Woodward shopping district.

Monroe Street Drive-In will operate in partnership with Emagine Entertainment, with showtimes every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm, starting Jan. 22. The drive-in experience will feature amenities including interactive lighting, leading AV technology and a modular concessions pavilion serving traditional movie theater concessions. There will also be warming areas, plantings and public restroom trailers.

The theater will enforce all of the latest COVID-19 health and safety regulations, including social distancing and mask wearing guidelines while guests are outside of their vehicles.

Bedrock says it’s working to make sure Detroiters get to enjoy it. Initially, Bedrock has reserved January 22, 2021 as a complimentary special pre-screening for local Detroiters at the Monroe Street Drive-In.

The theater is not only situated in the heart of downtown, but sits on the historic Monroe Block, which was home to Detroit’s first theater district. At its peak in the early 1900s, six movie theaters called Monroe Street home - including the National Theatre, whose 1911 era façade still stands.

Additionally, for one night each month Bedrock will work with local schools, community and neighborhood groups to ensure that they will be able to enjoy a family-friendly screening free-of-charge.

SHOWTIMES & THEATER INFORMATION

Monroe Street Drive-In Powered By Emagine will feature a 60x32 ft digital projection screen on the site of the future Monroe Blocks development at 32 Monroe Street, Detroit, MI 48226.

All showtimes and programming will be managed by Emagine Entertainment and the site will include parking for up to 65 vehicles including outdoor seating, pedestrian paths, concession pavilions and lighting, and warming areas.

Showtimes will begin at 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning January 22, 2021 with:

Friday, January 22: Jurassic Park - 1993

Saturday, January 23: Shrek ­ - 2001

Sunday, January 24: Back to the Future – 1985

Tickets will cost $20 per vehicle and will be available in the coming days at emagine-entertainment.com. Additionally, tickets can be purchased in-person at the Monroe Street Drive-In Powered By Emagine when gates open at 6 pm starting January 22, 2021.

Additional movie and showtimes will be released on a weekly basis.

