Oakland County deputies search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by mother

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton.

Police said she was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac. She was wearing a purple coat with fur on the hood, dark leggings, black boots and black/pink/purple stripped winter hat.

Queen is described as 3 feet tall, about 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said she was in her father’s car when her mother, Shanitra Seay, stole the vehicle with the child inside. The vehicle is described as a 2004 light blue Jaguar X-Type, with a paper license plate, VIN: SAJEA51C14WD88923.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

