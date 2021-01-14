36ºF

$1 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in Michigan; jackpot grows to $640 million

Winning tickets sold in Inkster, Jackson, Ypsilanti

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Powerball jackpot is growing after no winning ticket was sold for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Three $1 million tickets were sold in Michigan, however.

A ticket must match all 5 white balls to qualify.

The winning numbers are: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball 14.

The $1 million tickets in Michigan were sold at the below locations:

  • Food Max Supermarket, 27333 Cherry Hill, Inkster
  • Kroger #680, 1100 W Argyle St, Jackson
  • Joe Hall Quick Stop Inc, 244 Joe Hall Dr, Ypsilanti

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.

