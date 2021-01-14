$1 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in Michigan; jackpot grows to $640 million

DETROIT – The Powerball jackpot is growing after no winning ticket was sold for Wednesday night’s drawing.
Three $1 million tickets were sold in Michigan, however.
A ticket must match all 5 white balls to qualify.
The winning numbers are: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball 14.
The $1 million tickets in Michigan were sold at the below locations:
- Food Max Supermarket, 27333 Cherry Hill, Inkster
- Kroger #680, 1100 W Argyle St, Jackson
- Joe Hall Quick Stop Inc, 244 Joe Hall Dr, Ypsilanti
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
