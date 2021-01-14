39ºF

2 young siblings go missing on Detroit’s west side, police say

Children last seen by their mother Jan. 14 in 16800 block of Marlowe Street

Detroit police are looking for Richard Richardson, 10, (left) and Rayvin George, 9, (right) after the two siblings went missing on Jan. 14 in the 16800 block of Marlowe Street on the city's west side. Photos provided by the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT – Police are looking for two young siblings who went missing on Thursday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

Officials say Richard Richardson, 10, and Rayvin George, 9, were last seen by their mother at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 16800 block of Marlowe Street, near the corner of W. McNichols Road and Hubbell Avenue. Detroit police say the children left the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Richard RichardsonDetails
Age10
Height5′2″
Weight140 lbs.
ClothingBlack t-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripe, possibly carrying backpack
OthersSmall build, low haircut
Rayvin GeorgeDetails
Age9
HeightN/A
WeightN/A
ClothingMulti-color pajamas, no jacket
OthersHeavy build, hair braided back in a bun style

Police say both children are in good mental and physical condition. The missing children are pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

