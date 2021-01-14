2 young siblings go missing on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for two young siblings who went missing on Thursday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.
Officials say Richard Richardson, 10, and Rayvin George, 9, were last seen by their mother at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 16800 block of Marlowe Street, near the corner of W. McNichols Road and Hubbell Avenue. Detroit police say the children left the location on foot in an unknown direction.
|Richard Richardson
|Details
|Age
|10
|Height
|5′2″
|Weight
|140 lbs.
|Clothing
|Black t-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripe, possibly carrying backpack
|Others
|Small build, low haircut
|Rayvin George
|Details
|Age
|9
|Height
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|Clothing
|Multi-color pajamas, no jacket
|Others
|Heavy build, hair braided back in a bun style
Police say both children are in good mental and physical condition. The missing children are pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.
