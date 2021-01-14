Man taken into custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A police chase ended in Warren after a man crashed a vehicle, that was reported stolen, into a utility pole.

Police said the man broke into a woman’s home in Detroit, demanding her guns and car keys, and takes off with the car. The vehicle had OnStar, which tracked the vehicle in Warren.

The man took off in high speed after Michigan State Police attempted to perform a traffic stop.

According to MSP, the man was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody by Detroit police.

