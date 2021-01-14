Man taken into custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A police chase ended in Warren after a man crashed a vehicle, that was reported stolen, into a utility pole.
Police said the man broke into a woman’s home in Detroit, demanding her guns and car keys, and takes off with the car. The vehicle had OnStar, which tracked the vehicle in Warren.
The man took off in high speed after Michigan State Police attempted to perform a traffic stop.
According to MSP, the man was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody by Detroit police.
Watch the report in the video above.
More: Crime news
Assist to Detroit Police: On 01/13 at approximately 8 20 PM, MSP 911 was notified by Detroit Police of a vehicle wanted in a Home Invasion/Kidnapping/Stolen Vehicle in Detroit. OnStar was tracking the vehicle in the area of Dequindre and 11 mile in Warren. pic.twitter.com/Cb8cApDZMm— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 14, 2021