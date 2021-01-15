Family of Detroit woman shot, killed inside her home is pleading for answers

DETROIT – The family of a Detroit woman who was shot and killed inside her own home is pleading for answers.

Tamra Steele was found shot on Dec. 1 and since then there have been no arrests in her killing.

Even during her night shift at a restaurant in West Virginia, Kimberly Mosser would stop to talk to her little sister, Tamra Steele.

“Fun would have been the best way to describe her,” Mosser said.

Mosser said she is frustrated that no arrests have been made.

Tamra Steele was 37 years old. She moved to Detroit from West Virginia to live with her fiance a few years ago. She got a job at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit as a certified nursing assistant.

On Nov. 30 she didn’t show up for work. Later, her car was found abandoned and burned. Her body was found still inside her home. She had been shot multiple times.

Her mother also lives in West Virginia.

“The cops told us there was a struggle. The house was in disarray. And they found her by a side door. Going outside. Trying to run to get out,” she said.

Tamra’s fiance was in prison when she was killed. She was dating a new man but ended the relationship just a few days before she was killed.

There are suspicions that he is involved because Tamra’s house keys went missing after the breakup.

Her family believes a second suspect was also involved because Tamra’s car was dumped and burned and no other car was at her home.

