2 taken into custody after brief police pursuit in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police took two people into custody Saturday morning after a brief police pursuit.

According to authorities, officers were at a gas station near the intersection of Woodward and Clairmount avenues when they noticed a man they said was acting suspicious.

Police said when they ran his vehicle’s license plate, it didn’t match the man’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the man sped off. During the pursuit, police said the passenger became injured when he opened the door and fell from the vehicle. He was taken into custody.

The driver reportedly fired shots at the police at some point, but was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

