2 dead in Detroit house fire on Tracey Street

DETROIT – Two people died in a Detroit house fire that happened Monday afternoon, the Detroit Fire Department confirmed.

According to DFD Deputy Fire Commissioner, Dave Fornell, one of the victims was 78-years-old and the other was in the 60s.

Fornell added that one was bedridden and the other used a walker. The victims might be a man and woman although that has not been confirmed.

The two were found in the back bedroom.

